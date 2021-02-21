Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $42,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 725,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 298,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

