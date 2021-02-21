Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

