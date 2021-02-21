NorthRock Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,911,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

