Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Novanta worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Novanta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 45,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $144.13 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.