NPCoin Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $333,832.87 and $1,103.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004119 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 189.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

