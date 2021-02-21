Nuggets Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $338.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00501398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00067878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00061543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00077398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00417403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028304 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

