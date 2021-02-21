NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, NULS has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $66.91 million and $39.48 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00077180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00380653 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

