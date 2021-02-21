Numeraire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.39 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $40.79 or 0.00071200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $186.30 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.18 or 0.00773625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.53 or 0.04708827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,405 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.