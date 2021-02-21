NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Reaches $950,726.74

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $950,726.74 and approximately $178.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,305,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,204,292 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

