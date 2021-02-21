NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $176.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,374,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,273,252 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.