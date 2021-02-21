NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $597.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $545.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

