NXM (NXM) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, NXM has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $73.41 or 0.00128968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $449.31 million and approximately $26,367.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,673,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,466 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

