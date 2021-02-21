Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $44.12 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021569 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.