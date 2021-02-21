Nyerium Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $17,996.96 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,063,100 coins and its circulating supply is 32,178,472 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.