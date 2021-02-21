Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 125,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 805,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $106,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.