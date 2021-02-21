Observer (OBSR) Price Up 70.1% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Observer has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $11.35 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 70.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.00772001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059556 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.99 or 0.04480331 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

