Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

