Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $521.39 million and $53.04 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.91 or 0.00754312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00044410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059598 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019340 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.01 or 0.04523353 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

