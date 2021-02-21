ODUWA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,859.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $17,859.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,095.01 or 1.00156712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00135866 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003765 BTC.

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

