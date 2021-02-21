Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.25 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.25 million and $911,441.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00493255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00090568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00061533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00449337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027525 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.