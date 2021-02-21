OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $6.46 on Top Exchanges

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $3.26 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00011596 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.