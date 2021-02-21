OIN Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. OIN Finance has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $778,043.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

