OIN Finance (OIN) Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $907,063.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00526750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00092006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00393728 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.