OKB (OKB) Trading 128.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, OKB has traded up 128.2% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $20.11 or 0.00035292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $439.86 or 0.00771913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00059742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.89 or 0.04516957 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

