OKB Trading 111.7% Higher Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. OKB has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $900.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded 111.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $19.06 or 0.00033279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.18 or 0.00773625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00041066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.53 or 0.04708827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00040784 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

