OKCash (OK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,257.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $30,257.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.46 or 0.99656156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003777 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,331,421 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

