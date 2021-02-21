Omni Price Reaches $5.84 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Omni has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $995,050.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $5.84 or 0.00010291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.58 or 0.00393844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,163 coins and its circulating supply is 562,847 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.