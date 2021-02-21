Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

