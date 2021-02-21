Omnitude Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 2,570.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $1.74 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

