On.Live 1-Day Volume Hits $1,220.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. On.Live has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,220.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

On.Live Profile

ONL is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

