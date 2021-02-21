ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

