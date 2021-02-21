OneRoot Network Hits One Day Volume of $530,450.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $530,450.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.00768918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00042048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.41 or 0.04635222 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.