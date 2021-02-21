Ontology Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002421 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00243351 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012316 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.