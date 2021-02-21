Opacity Hits Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $49,231.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.81 or 0.00514116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00029351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.00387862 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

