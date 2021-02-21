Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $50,560.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.79 or 0.00772905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00042340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00059073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.29 or 0.04494752 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

