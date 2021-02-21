Open Predict Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00006233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $1,375.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

