OpenDAO Price Tops $2.13 on Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and $4.50 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00761033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.83 or 0.04587734 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

