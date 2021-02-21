Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

JEF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

