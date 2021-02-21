Oppenheimer Weighs in on Black Knight, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

