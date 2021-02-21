OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,195. The company has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.