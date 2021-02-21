Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.36 Million

Brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $794.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the highest is $800.79 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $720.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Option Care Health.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $2,711,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

