Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPCH opened at $18.92 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

