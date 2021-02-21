OptionRoom Price Reaches $3.61 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00006267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.02 or 0.00514004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00089361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00078272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.78 or 0.00386831 BTC.

OptionRoom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

