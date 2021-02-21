Opus (OPT) Price Hits $0.0044

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 221.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $622,860.40 and approximately $4,087.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 192% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00057409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.00770910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018750 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.10 or 0.04509981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00038881 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.