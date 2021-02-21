Opus (OPT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,722.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 147.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Opus has traded 130.6% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $483,099.67 and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00060187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.40 or 0.00767932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00042373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058711 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.78 or 0.04620454 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

