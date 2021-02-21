OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.43 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

