Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Hits $849,892.40

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $849,892.40 and approximately $23.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,383.99 or 0.99984741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00540268 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $467.31 or 0.00814225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00293870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00152740 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

