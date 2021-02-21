Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.68

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Orchid has a market cap of $251.28 million and approximately $124.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

