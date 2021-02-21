Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Hits $6.56 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $6.56 million and $91,798.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00493004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00443890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027598 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,552,620 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.