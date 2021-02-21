Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00119500 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

